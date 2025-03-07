Acting Pres. Choi Likely to Veto Myung Tae-kyun Special Counsel Probe Bill on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok is expected to veto on Friday a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations of election interference and influence-peddling by self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun.A government official told KBS on Thursday that Choi plans to convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Friday.During a gathering held prior to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Choi heeded the opinions of Cabinet members on the bill. Most of the participants are said to have recommended that Choi veto the bill which the opposition-dominated parliament passed on February 27.The bill seeks to have an independent counsel look into allegations that Myung, President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee were involved in illegal, fake polls used during the ruling party's candidate nomination process before the 20th presidential election.The special counsel would also investigate suspicions that Myung was involved in illegal, fake polls before the local elections and by-elections in 2022 and the general elections last year, and suspicions that favors were given in exchange for nominations.The government, which received the bill on February 28, has until this Saturday to either promulgate the bill or veto it.Earlier in the day, the ruling People Power Party urged the acting president to veto the bill, which it described as being an unconstitutional and political bill that is full of toxic clauses.