Acting President Seeks Discussions with US to Minimize Adverse Impact of Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the Trump administration now levying 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from all countries, including South Korea, acting President Choi Sang-mok is actively seeking to consult with the U.S. on trade issues to minimize any adverse impact on South Korean businesses.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for all-out efforts to hold consultations with the United States about the 25 percent tariffs it has imposed on all steel and aluminum imports, including those from South Korea.At a meeting with officials on Thursday to discuss the new U.S. tariffs and devise response measures, Choi called for action to prevent market disruptions from a sudden influx into the domestic market of steel products that cannot be exported to the U.S.The acting president ordered active support for small and midsize businesses, which are more vulnerable to the tariffs, through a tariff response team at the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.Choi also sent trade minister Cheong In-kyo to Washington on Thursday, and prior to his departure Cheong pledged to seek ways to minimize U.S. economic sanctions by highlighting that South Korea is an important partner for America’s economic security policy.Set to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Cheong is expected to clear up misconceptions about Seoul’s tariffs on American products, which are practically zero percent under the bilateral free trade agreement, after Trump claimed South Korea’s average tariffs on U.S. goods are four times the reverse.The minister hopes to ease Washington’s concerns about Seoul’s nontariff barriers, with Trump’s reciprocal tariffs set to take effect next month.Still, it remains to be seen whether the government under the acting president can convince Washington, though the Wall Street Journal recently interviewed Choi and reported that he “desperately wants to” meet with Trump.Choi reportedly told the newspaper on Wednesday that the two sides can strive for a “more balanced and mutually beneficial” relationship on trade and economics, which would ultimately upgrade the alliance.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.