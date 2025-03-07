Yoon Gov’t Hit by 29 Impeachment Proposals; None Upheld So Far

Photo : YONHAP News

Since President Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration, 29 impeachment motions have been proposed by the National Assembly against members of his government, of which eight have been dismissed so far and none upheld.Sources in the legal community said Thursday that the National Assembly initiated a string of impeachment bills in February 2023, starting with former Minister of Public Administration and Security Lee Sang-min.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo became the most recent addition to the list in December of last year.Excluding duplicates, 23 articles of impeachment have been proposed during the Yoon administration.A total of 13 impeachment motions passed during plenary sessions at the National Assembly, leading to immediate suspensions for Yoon, Han, Lee, justice minister Park Sung-jae, Board of Audit and Inspection chief Choe Jae-hae and Korea Communications Commission Chairperson Lee Jin-sook, among others.Verdicts are imminent for Yoon and Han.The remaining 16 motions proposed in the National Assembly have either been withdrawn, failed to pass, or are pending before the Legislative and Judiciary Committee.The main opposition Democratic Party introduced all 29 of the impeachment motions.Yoon has accused the opposition party of abusing its political power and paralyzing state affairs, arguing that motivated his emergency martial law decree in December.