Photo : YONHAP News

The issuance of mobile resident registration cards will expand nationwide.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety(MOIS) and the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government, applications for mobile resident registration cards can be submitted in Seoul, Busan, and Gwangju starting Friday.The MOIS first introduced the mobile system in the central administrative city of Sejong on December 27, 2024, before gradually expanding it.While applications can currently be submitted to community service centers within their jurisdiction starting Friday, they will be accepted at all service centers and also online beginning March 28.The mobile cards, issued to personal smartphones, hold the same legal validity as the physical cards.