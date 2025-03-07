Menu Content

Parliament Passes Resolution Supporting Strengthened S. Korea-US Alliance

Written: 2025-03-13 19:08:14Updated: 2025-03-13 19:11:48

Parliament Passes Resolution Supporting Strengthened S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed a resolution expressing support to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance and bilateral cooperation toward achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The resolution approved on Thursday gives support for two-way efforts and policies as the Trump administration took office for its second term, covering a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, economic security, energy, AI, space, nuclear power and shipbuilding.

It reaffirms that the alliance is the foundation of the peninsula's peace and linchpin of world peace, calling for joint efforts toward the international community's peace and stability.

The resolution stipulates North Korea's denuclearization as the international community's goal, pledging active support for related efforts.

Kim Seok-ki, chair of the Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, said the resolution was proposed with nonpartisan support for the continual strength in the alliance and the allies' enhanced cooperation for peace and stability.
