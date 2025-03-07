Menu Content

S. Korea Closely Consulting with US Agencies over Purported 'Sensitive Country' Consideration

Written: 2025-03-13 19:27:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government said it is closely consulting with the relevant agencies in the United States regarding the U.S. Energy Department's purported consideration of classifying South Korea as a "sensitive country."

At a press briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said the sensitive country list is understood to be not yet finalized, and that the foreign ministry, along with other relevant ministries, is actively responding to the matter.

Seoul is reportedly communicating with the U.S. Energy Department primarily through the South Korean Embassy in Washington.

Earlier in the week, media outlets reported that the department's research and development unit appeared to be collecting opinions from affiliated research institutes.

Researchers from sensitive countries are required to undergo stricter certification procedures when seeking to work for or participate in projects run by the U.S. Energy Department or affiliated institutes.
