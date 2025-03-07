Poll: 55% of S. Koreans Support, 39% Oppose Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Photo : KBS News

A recent poll showed that 55 percent of South Koreans believe the Constitutional Court should uphold a parliament-passed impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol and expel him, while 39 percent think the motion should be dismissed and the president allowed to return to official duty.According to the survey of one-thousand adults nationwide by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research International, and Hankook Research conducted between Monday and Wednesday, support for Yoon's impeachment fell by one percentage point from a week earlier.Meanwhile, opposition to the president's impeachment rose by two percentage points on-week.When asked for an outlook on the court's ruling, 53 percent said they expected the impeachment to be upheld, down nine percentage points from the previous survey, while 39 percent said it would likely be dismissed, up eleven percentage points.Meanwhile, 51 percent of respondents said they trusted the Constitutional Court's decision, down three percentage points on-week, while 45 percent said they did not, up five percentage points.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.