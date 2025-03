Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to reestablish the relationship he had with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his first term, calling Kim a “nuclear power.”Trump made the remarks Thursday during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.When a reporter asked if he plans to reestablish the relationship he had with Kim, Trump answered affirmatively.Trump said he has a great relationship with Kim and will see what happens.