Trade Chief to Highlight Economic Security Cooperation during US Trip

Written: 2025-03-14 08:17:17Updated: 2025-03-14 10:06:11

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top trade official said Thursday that he plans to highlight the value of strategic cooperation with South Korea for U.S. economic security policy during his meetings with U.S. officials.

Trade minister Cheong In-kyo made the remarks upon arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington for a two-day trip for talks with Trump administration officials. 

The vice ministerial official told reporters he thinks South Korea belongs to the top tier of countries that the U.S. can most easily cooperate with on economic security policy.

The minister said that while discussing the country’s strategic advantages with the U.S. side, he plans to ask Washington to take steps that benefit South Korea.
 
Cheong will reportedly meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and senior U.S. trade officials during the trip. 

In the meetings, Cheong plans to convey the government’s position on U.S. tariff policy and focus his efforts on minimizing repercussions from the country’s reciprocal tariffs, which take effect April 2.
