Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his plan to implement reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners on April 2 as previously announced.Trump restated his intentions Thursday at an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.Responding to a reporter’s question, Trump flatly denied any possibility of a change to the 25 percent tariffs on aluminum and the reciprocal tariffs set to take effect April 2.Trump reiterated that the U.S. has been ripped off for many years and it’s not going to be ripped off anymore, saying he will not “bend at all” whether it’s aluminum, steel or cars.Trump continued that the U.S. has been subjected to costs that it shouldn’t be subjected to.He added that there will be a little disruption, but that it won’t last very long.