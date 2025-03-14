Acting President Vetoes Myung Tae-kyun Special Counsel Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vetoed the opposition-led special counsel bill intended to investigate election interference and influence-peddling allegations against power broker Myung Tae-kyun.Presiding over an extraordinary Cabinet meeting Friday, the acting president asked the National Assembly to reconsider the bill, citing provisions he called unconstitutional.Choi said the scope of the investigation is too broad and its targets are too vague, raising concerns about potential violations of the constitutional principles of clarity and proportionality.The acting president also cited concerns about the bill’s potential to deny its targets due process under the law, saying it includes a provision that would suspend the statute of limitations during the special prosecutor’s investigation, a provision not found in any previous special counsel bills.Choi reiterated that as the acting president with the grave duty of protecting the Constitution, his exercise of his veto power is inevitable, saying the bill contains unconstitutional elements and risks undermining the criminal justice system.