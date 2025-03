Photo : YONHAP News

The government says downward pressure on the economy is increasing.The Ministry of Economy and Finance released the assessment Friday in its monthly economic report, the Green Book, for March.The ministry said growing internal and external uncertainties have increased downward pressure on the economy, including slower export growth and weakened economic sentiment.The ministry cited “downward pressure” for the third straight month since the December 3 martial law decree.The ministry also said the economy is experiencing a delayed recovery in domestic demand, including consumption and construction investment, along with persistent employment difficulties, particularly in vulnerable sectors.This month’s assessment is similar to last month’s, except for the addition of “slower export growth.”