Acting President Vows Thorough Safety Preparations ahead of Ruling on Yoon

Acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed to ensure the safety of the Constitutional Court, its justices and the National Assembly ahead of the court’s ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.The acting president made the pledge Friday while chairing a meeting of ministers on public safety at the government complex in Seoul.Choi said public concerns are growing over physical clashes and security as tensions rise between those supporting and those opposing Yoon’s impeachment ahead of the court’s crucial decision.The acting president said the government upholds the principle of respecting freedom of assembly while ensuring public safety and maintaining social order, reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy for any acts of violence challenging public authority.Choi said the government will mobilize all available police forces to maintain security around the Constitutional Court.The acting president also stressed that for social stability and community development, it is essential that all citizens express their opinions through lawful means and respect the court’s decision.