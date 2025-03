Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s overseas direct investment decreased one-point-eight percent in 2024 from a year earlier.According to the finance ministry on Friday, overseas investments made by South Korean companies dropped one-point-eight percent on-year to 63-point-95 billion U.S. dollars last year.But the pace of decline slowed after a 20-point-three percent on-year drop the previous year.The financial and insurance industries accounted for the largest proportion of the investments last year with 27-point-three billion dollars, followed by the manufacturing sector with 16-point-one billion dollars and the real estate industry.The United States received 22 billion dollars in overseas investments from South Korea in 2024, more than any other country.China was not among the country’s top five overseas investment destinations.