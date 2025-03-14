Menu Content

Gallup Poll: 58% Want Yoon Out; 37% Want Him Back

Written: 2025-03-14 11:56:46Updated: 2025-03-14 12:16:46

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that nearly 60 percent of South Koreans support President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, with the Constitutional Court ruling to decide his fate imminent. 

In a survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 58 percent of the respondents said Yoon’s impeachment should be upheld, while 37 percent said it should be dismissed so Yoon can return to office.

Since the previous week’s survey, the percentage of people supporting Yoon’s impeachment decreased by two percentage points, while the ratio of those opposed increased by two percentage points. 

Among the conservative respondents, 72 percent opposed Yoon’s impeachment, while 24 percent supported it. 

Among the liberal respondents, 93 percent wanted Yoon removed from office, while seven percent did not.
 
Sixty-nine percent of centrists supported Yoon’s impeachment, and 26 percent opposed it. 

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
