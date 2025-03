Photo : YONHAP News

Both supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment are set to hold massive rallies in downtown Seoul on Saturday as a ruling in the case is set to come out soon.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, groups that support Yoon’s impeachment will hold rallies on Sajik Road in Jongno District starting Saturday afternoon.Groups that oppose Yoon’s impeachment, including the far-right Liberty Unification Party, are set to hold demonstrations at areas between the Sejong intersection and the main gate of Deoksu Palace.The conservative Christian organization Save Korea said it will hold a large rally and march near the National Assembly.Seoul police plan to deploy some 230 traffic officers to minimize public inconvenience.On Sunday, some one-thousand-650 traffic police will be deployed, as the Seoul 2025 Marathon will take place between Gwanghwamun Square and the Jamsil Sports Complex.