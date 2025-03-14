Police to Mobilize 100% of Available Forces on Court Verdict Day

Photo : YONHAP News

With the Constitutional Court likely to issue a ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment soon, the National Police Agency has decided to ramp up its emergency service to the highest level possible on the day the verdict is announced.The agency reached the decision Friday during a meeting chaired by acting Commissioner General Lee Ho-young.When emergency service is at its highest level, the police agency can prevent officers from taking their annual leave and mobilize 100 percent of available forces.The agency plans to deploy some 200-thousand officers from the nation’s 337 riot squads, in addition to all the personnel it can mobilize, to maintain public peace.The agency will actively install security fences around the Constitutional Court and deploy SWAT teams to ensure the safety of the top court and its justices.Police will take similar precautions for other key facilities across the nation, including the National Assembly, investigative agencies, and the head offices of major media outlets and political parties.