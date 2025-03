Photo : YONHAP News

A fire occurred at a mart in Busan’s Geumjeong District at 12:56 p.m. on Friday.The city’s fire authorities began extinguishing the fire after activating a Level One response posture at 1:17 p.m.At one point, the authorities received more than 70 reports after large plumes of smoke were spotted along with flames.Two residents of a house next to the mart voluntarily took shelter out of fear the fire could spread.An official from the Busan fire service said the large flames have been put out and no casualties have been reported so far.