Gugak Performances Planned at 4 Royal Palaces in Seoul Starting in April

Written: 2025-03-14 16:50:26Updated: 2025-03-14 17:26:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, visitors to four royal palaces in Seoul will be able to enjoy performances of gugak, or traditional Korean music. 
 
The Korea Heritage Service Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the National Gugak Center announced on Friday that gugak concerts and dance performances inspired by music from the Joseon Kingdom and the Korean Empire will take the stage at Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces. 

A total of 29 gugak events will take place in April, May and September. 

Next month at Changdeok Palace, the National Gugak Center’s musical troupe and dance company will present, a total of six times, performances that first took place in 1828 at Queen Sunwon’s 40th birthday party. 

In May and September, performances staged at Queen Sunwon’s 60th birthday feast in 1848 will be presented a total of ten times at Changgyeong Palace. 

At Gyeongbok Palace, performances staged during the reign of King Sejong will be shown. 

The concerts at Deoksu Palace will feature reinterpretations of Emperor Gojong’s favorite songs.
