Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States conducted a special joint strike training for four days, ending Thursday, as part of the combined "Freedom Shield" exercises.The drills conducted at a training facility in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, were attended by about 250 personnel from the Special Warfare Command's 13th Special Mission Brigade and the U.S. Second Infantry Division's Second Combat Aviation Brigade.Sixteen aviation assets from both sides were deployed, including South Korea's CH-47 Chinook, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, and America's Chinook, Black Hawk, and HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters.The South Korean side led the establishment of the operational plan with the goal of verifying the allies' combined strike operation capability.During the special mission, conducted in darkness, troops used cutting-edge equipment to clear a passage to the target and trained for operations under several contingencies.