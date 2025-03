Photo : YONHAP News

Overcast skies are forecast nationwide from Friday night as rain or snow is expected on the weekend starting on the island of Jeju and in areas along the southern coast.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), at least 30 centimeters of snow are expected in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, up to 20 centimeters in the mountains of North Gyeongsang and up to ten centimeters in North Chungcheong.A cold snap is in the forecast throughout the country starting early next week.Morning lows on Saturday are expected to range between one and nine degrees Celsius, one to four degrees higher compared to Friday.Daytime highs on Saturday are expected to rise to between ten and 16 degrees, down four to nine degrees from Friday.