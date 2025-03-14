3 Foreigners to Stand Trial after Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine

Photo : YONHAP News

Three foreigners will stand trial after they were caught smuggling more than seven kilograms of methamphetamine through Jeju International Airport, enough for 230-thousand doses.According to the Jeju District Prosecutors' Office on Friday, an Indonesian man in his 30s, a Malaysian woman in her 40s and a Filipino man in his 20s were indicted while in detention on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.The Indonesian national was caught last November while trying to smuggle two-thousand-72 grams of methamphetamine from Cambodia, hidden under the inner lining of a suitcase, through the same Jeju airport.The Malaysian woman was detected last month while attempting to smuggle two-thousand-120 grams from Cambodia as well, hidden inside bed sheets, the soles of shoes and snack foods.The Filipino man was also found last month while carrying two-thousand-944 grams from Cambodia also, disguised as stick-type instant coffee mix packages.The prosecution said drug smuggling has become an organized crime through the abuse of Jeju Island's visa-free system, vowing to impose harsh penalties on those responsible and continue investigating their accomplices.