Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

3 Foreigners to Stand Trial after Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine

Written: 2025-03-14 19:08:58Updated: 2025-03-14 19:09:21

3 Foreigners to Stand Trial after Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine

Photo : YONHAP News

Three foreigners will stand trial after they were caught smuggling more than seven kilograms of methamphetamine through Jeju International Airport, enough for 230-thousand doses.

According to the Jeju District Prosecutors' Office on Friday, an Indonesian man in his 30s, a Malaysian woman in her 40s and a Filipino man in his 20s were indicted while in detention on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

The Indonesian national was caught last November while trying to smuggle two-thousand-72 grams of methamphetamine from Cambodia, hidden under the inner lining of a suitcase, through the same Jeju airport.

The Malaysian woman was detected last month while attempting to smuggle two-thousand-120 grams from Cambodia as well, hidden inside bed sheets, the soles of shoes and snack foods.

The Filipino man was also found last month while carrying two-thousand-944 grams from Cambodia also, disguised as stick-type instant coffee mix packages.

The prosecution said drug smuggling has become an organized crime through the abuse of Jeju Island's visa-free system, vowing to impose harsh penalties on those responsible and continue investigating their accomplices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >