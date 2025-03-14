US Confirms S. Korea Included in Energy Dept.'s 'Sensitive Country' List

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has officially confirmed that South Korea is on its list of sensitive and other designated countries.When asked to verify a review of South Korea's designation on Friday, the spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Energy said the previous Biden administration added the country to the lowest category on the list in early January.The spokesperson said there are no new restrictions on bilateral science and technology cooperation currently and that the department looks forward to collaborating with South Korea to advance their mutual interests.Stressing that the inclusion "does not necessarily indicate an adversarial relationship with the United States," the spokesperson said the U.S. regularly cooperates with many designated countries in energy, science, technology, counterterrorism, and nonproliferation issues.The spokesperson added that the inclusion does not prohibit Americans or department personnel from visiting or doing business with listed countries and vice versa.While the designation does not prohibit scientific or technical cooperation, the official said the visits and cooperation undergo an internal review beforehand.A "sensitive country" refers to nations that pose potential threats to national security or require special policy considerations. Designations can be made for reasons such as nuclear nonproliferation and regional instability.As South Korea falls into the lowest category on the list, restrictions are expected to be less severe compared to other sensitive countries like China, Russia, and North Korea.Officials in Seoul are reportedly set to redress the issue with Washington before South Korea's inclusion takes effect on April 15.