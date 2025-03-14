G7 Foreign Ministers Urge N. Korea to Give Up Its Nuclear Weapons, Missile Program

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven(G7) countries urged North Korea to give up on its nuclear weapons and missile program in line with the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.In a joint statement following talks in the Canadian county municipality of Charlevoix Friday, the G7 foreign ministers demanded that the North abandon "all its nuclear weapons and any other weapons of mass destruction, as well as ballistic missile programs."The ministers, however, did not include the phrase, "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization,"(CVID) in the latest statement.The G7 countries expressed concerns over and the need to address the North's cryptocurrency thefts, while calling on the regime to resolve the abductions issue immediately.On the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, the G7 condemned the North and Iran's provision of military assistance to Russia and China's provision of weapons and dual-use components.Calling China "a decisive enabler of Russia's war and of the reconstitution of Russia's armed forces," the ministers reaffirmed an intent to continue to take action against such third countries.