Photo : YONHAP News

The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol marked its 92nd day after the case was received by the Constitutional Court on December 14, becoming the longest presidential impeachment trial in the nation's history.The Constitutional Court's ruling is expected to come as early as next week, after the court did not notify either side of the ruling date on Friday.Rulings in previous impeachment trials of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye came 63 and 91 days, respectively, after the cases were received.Should the ruling against Yoon be made next week, it will likely be towards the week's end as an argument hearing in an impeachment trial for Justice Minister Park Sung-jae is set for Tuesday.The delay is likely due to the court having to preside over a number of other impeachment trials, as well as deliberation on ways to ease concerns over various procedural issues raised by the president.