Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick implied that the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2 could affect auto industries in South Korea, Japan and Germany.In an interview with Fox Business on Friday, Lutnick was asked if the reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on auto imports from the three countries, to which the commerce secretary replied, "that would be fair."Lutnick said if the tariffs are to be levied on auto imports, they should be subject to cars from everywhere, and that no country should have an unfair advantage over another.While stressing that U.S. President Donald Trump is focused on fairness, Lutnick said fairness means making it cheaper to buy American cars and bringing American production home.Asked whether imposing tariffs on the auto industry can be viewed as a matter of national security emergency, Lutnick said the issue is about fundamental U.S. production capability.