Rallies For, Against Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Scheduled Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment are set to take place throughout the country on the weekend as the Constitutional Court is soon expected to make its ruling.In downtown Seoul, Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform is set to stage a support march at 4 p.m. in Jongno District, while a rally led by five opposition parties is expected at the same venue from 3 p.m., and a third event by civic group Candle Act at Anguk Station from 2 p.m.An alliance of far-right groups was scheduled to hold an opposition rally near Seoul's Gwanghwamun and Anguk Station from 1 p.m., while the Presidential Public Defender Team is set to stage a rally at Anguk Station from 6:30 p.m.An opposition rally led by conservative religious group Save Korea is set to be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Busan Station Plaza, and another event in front of Gumi Station in North Gyeongsang Province starting 1 p.m.A rally in support of Yoon's impeachment is scheduled to begin at around 4 p.m. near Busan's Seomyeon area, while another event is being organized by some 180 civic groups at Gwangju's May 18 Democracy Square.