Russian Military Aircraft Enter KADIZ, Prompting S. Korean Military Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian military planes entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) Saturday morning, prompting the South Korean military to respond.According to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), several Russian military aircraft consecutively entered KADIZ at around 9:20 a.m., before leaving the area in the eastern or northern direction.The office said the aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace.The South Korean military discerned the aircraft before their entry, deploying the Air Force's fighter jets for a tactical response against potential accidental situations.The JCS said it verified through communications with the Russian side that the aircraft were in training and that they had no intent to violate territorial airspace.An air defense identification zone is a region of airspace in which a country tries to identify, locate, and control foreign military aircraft approaching its airspace, different from sovereign airspace.It, however, is internationally customary for a country to issue a prior notice if its military aircraft were to enter another country's air defense identification zone.