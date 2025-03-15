US Confirms South Korea’s Inclusion in Sensitive Countries List, Set to Take Effect April 15

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. has confirmed South Korea’s inclusion in its list of so-called “sensitive countries” in early January under the Biden administration, placing it in the lowest category. Seoul plans to discuss the issue with Washington before the designation is set to take effect on April 15.Our Yun Sohyang has the details.Report: The United States has officially confirmed that South Korea is on its list of Sensitive and Other Designated countries.When asked to verify a review of South Korea's designation on Friday, the spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Energy said the previous Biden administration added the country to the lowest category on the list in early January.The spokesperson said there are currently no new restrictions on bilateral science and technology cooperation and that the department looks forward to collaborating with South Korea to advance their mutual interests.Stressing that the inclusion "does not necessarily indicate an adversarial relationship with the United States," the spokesperson said the U.S. regularly cooperates with many designated countries in energy, science, technology, counterterrorism, and nonproliferation issues.The spokesperson added that the inclusion does not prohibit Americans or department personnel from visiting or doing business with listed countries and vice versa.While the designation does not prohibit scientific or technical cooperation, the official said the visits and cooperation undergo an internal review beforehand.A "sensitive country" refers to nations that pose potential threats to national security or require special policy considerations. Designations can be made for reasons such as nuclear nonproliferation and regional instability.The U.S. classifies countries on its "sensitive country" list into different categories based on the level of security threat.As South Korea falls into the lowest category on the list, restrictions are expected to be less severe compared to other sensitive countries like China, Russia, and North Korea.Meanwhile, countries such as Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine are also part of the lowest category on the list. Israel was reportedly included due to nuclear nonproliferation concerns, while Taiwan's designation is linked to its conflict with China, a key U.S. geopolitical rival.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Saturday it gravely views the nation’s inclusion on the list and is closely consulting with relevant U.S. government agencies to redress the issue before it is set to take effect on April 15.Yun Sohyang, KBS WORLD Radio news.