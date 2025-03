Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment are taking place across the country.In downtown Seoul, civic group Candle Act rallied for Yoon’s impeachment at Anguk Station. Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform scheduled a support march in Jongno District, while a rally led by five opposition parties took place at the same venue.Meanwhile, an alliance of far-right groups planned an opposition rally near Seoul’s Gwanghwamun and Anguk Station, with the Presidential Public Defender Team also organizing an event in the same area later in the evening.In other regions, the conservative religious group Save Korea arranged a protest at Busan Station Plaza, along with another event in front of Gumi Station in North Gyeongsang Province.Separately, a rally in support of Yoon’s impeachment was expected near Busan’s Seomyeon area, while around 180 civic groups prepared to gather at Gwangju’s May 18 Democracy Square.