Massive Rallies Held Ahead of Court Ruling on Yoon's Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Massive rallies both supporting and opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment were held in Seoul on Saturday, ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling.The civic group Candle Act, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and five opposition parties held separate rallies on Saturday afternoon in the Jongro area of central Seoul, calling for Yoon's impeachment.Protesters and opposition parties later joined a rally organized by activists demanding Yoon's immediate ouster at 4 p.m. in the Gwanghwamun area.Police unofficially estimated that 42-thousand-500 people attended the rally, while organizers claimed the number was closer to one million.Meanwhile, Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, held a rally opposing Yoon's impeachment in the Gwanghwamun area, and a similar rally by the conservative Christian civic group Save Korea took place in Yeouido.Supporters of Yoon also held a rally near the Constitutional Court.According to unofficial police estimates, a total of 43-thousand people participated in the rallies, while organizers estimated the number at three and a half million.