Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Written: 2025-03-16 12:33:57Updated: 2025-03-16 14:43:03

N. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui reportedly met with a senior Russian diplomat in Pyongyang amid discussions of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Choe met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko the previous day.

According to KCNA, the Russian diplomat also held talks with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu on the same day.

The report stated that both sides actively discussed and reached a consensus on substantial measures to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation and to strengthen mutual support and collaboration on the international stage, in line with agreements made during the North Korea-Russia summit in June last year, as well as the spirit of their bilateral treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

However, the KCNA did not disclose specific details of the discussions.

Rudenko is believed to have explained Moscow's position on United States President Donald Trump's recent proposal of a one-month ceasefire in Russia's war with Ukraine and exchanged opinions on the North's potential deployment of additional troops to the war.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >