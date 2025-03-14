N. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui reportedly met with a senior Russian diplomat in Pyongyang amid discussions of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Choe met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko the previous day.
According to KCNA, the Russian diplomat also held talks with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu on the same day.
The report stated that both sides actively discussed and reached a consensus on substantial measures to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation and to strengthen mutual support and collaboration on the international stage, in line with agreements made during the North Korea-Russia summit in June last year, as well as the spirit of their bilateral treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership.
However, the KCNA did not disclose specific details of the discussions.
Rudenko is believed to have explained Moscow's position on United States President Donald Trump's recent proposal of a one-month ceasefire in Russia's war with Ukraine and exchanged opinions on the North's potential deployment of additional troops to the war.