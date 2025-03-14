N. Korea's Top Diplomat Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui reportedly met with a senior Russian diplomat in Pyongyang amid discussions of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Choe met with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko the previous day.According to KCNA, the Russian diplomat also held talks with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu on the same day.The report stated that both sides actively discussed and reached a consensus on substantial measures to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation and to strengthen mutual support and collaboration on the international stage, in line with agreements made during the North Korea-Russia summit in June last year, as well as the spirit of their bilateral treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership.However, the KCNA did not disclose specific details of the discussions.Rudenko is believed to have explained Moscow's position on United States President Donald Trump's recent proposal of a one-month ceasefire in Russia's war with Ukraine and exchanged opinions on the North's potential deployment of additional troops to the war.