Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed another case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at a local farm.The Agriculture Ministry's central headquarters reported on Sunday that the case occurred at a farm in Muan, South Jeolla Province.This comes after the confirmation of four cases in Yeongam, also in the province, on Friday, the first outbreak since May 2023.The headquarters plan to cull the cows at the affected farm.With the crisis response level raised to "serious," the highest in the four-tier system for Muan and nearby areas, the government has decided to vaccinate both cows and pigs in the region.