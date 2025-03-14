Science Minister Stresses Efforts to Remove S. Korea from US 'Sensitive Countries' List

Photo : KBS

Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said that the government needs to make efforts to remove South Korea from the United States' sensitive and other designated countries list (SCL).Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister explained that while South Korea's inclusion on the list does not block joint research with the United States, it creates inconveniences, such as the requirement to report 45 days in advance under the regulations.On Friday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that the previous Biden administration added South Korea to the lowest category on the list in early January.If the move goes into effect on April 15, it could make it harder for South Korea to participate in U.S. research on advanced technologies, such as atomic energy, artificial intelligence and quantum technology.Minister Yoo said that he suspects the country was added to the list because the U.S.' trust in South Korea was damaged for some reason.He then underscored that the science ministry, along with the trade and foreign ministries, should join forces to secure the country's removal from the list.