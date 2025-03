Photo : YONHAP News

Exports in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached the second-highest level for February.According to the ICT Ministry on Sunday, ICT shipments totaled 16-point-71 U.S. dollars last month, up one-point-two percent from a year earlier.Last month's exports marked the second highest performance for any February.Exports of semiconductors and displays fell three percent and five-point-one percent, respectively, while shipments of mobile phones increased by 33-point-three percent and those of computers and peripheral devices jumped 27 percent.By country, exports to the United States grew eleven-point-five percent on-year, while those to China and the European Union slipped by 20 points and seven-point-six percent, respectively.ICT imports also increased five-point-six percent on-year to ten-point-nine billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of five-point-81 billion dollars.