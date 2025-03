Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States may engage in bilateral talks and form new trade arrangements once it has imposed tariffs on its major trading partners.Rubio made the remarks Sunday in an interview with CBS, saying the U.S. will “reset the baseline” to ensure it is treated fairly.From that new baseline of fairness and reciprocity, he continued, the U.S. will engage in bilateral negotiations with countries around the world on trade arrangements that make sense for both sides.South Korea, which has a free trade agreement with the U.S., is unlikely to be an exception.As for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs, Rubio said other countries don’t like the tariffs because the current trade conditions are good for them.Rubio added that the U.S. doesn’t like the status quo and is going to set a new status quo, and then it can negotiate something if other countries want to.