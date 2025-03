Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment were held in various parts of Seoul on Sunday ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling.A group of activists advocating for Yoon’s immediate ouster and emergency social reform steps held a rally in the Gwanghwamun area and followed it with a street march.Police unofficially estimated that about five-thousand people gathered for the rally.The Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, held an outdoor Sunday service in the Gwanghwamun area, calling for Yoon’s reinstatement.According to unofficial police estimates, some six-thousand people took part.The conservative Liberty Unification Party and the conservative civic group Angry Blue also held similar rallies on Sunday afternoon.