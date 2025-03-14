Trade Chief: US Likely to Impose Reciprocal Tariffs April 2 as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s top trade official says the United States is likely to go ahead with its plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2.Cheong In-kyo, trade chief at the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, addressed the issue at Incheon International Airport on Sunday afternoon upon returning from a two-day trip to the U.S.The vice ministerial official told reporters that the U.S. is likely to announce some form of reciprocal tariffs on April 2 against South Korea and other countries that have a trade surplus with the U.S.Cheong said Washington remains firm in its position that it must reduce its trade deficit and can do so by introducing reciprocal tariffs.He added that as U.S. President Donald Trump directly oversees tariffs, his policies are likely to be implemented as is for now.The trade chief said there was no discussion of U.S. beef imports during his trip, but that the U.S. side requested measures to address the difficulties the U.S. faces in accessing the South Korean market due to sanitary, quarantine and technical regulations.