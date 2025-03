Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is quietly awaiting the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment.An official at the presidential office said Sunday that Yoon will stay at his official residence, awaiting the court ruling calmly and quietly, adding that he will continue to do so as this week is a critical period.Yoon has remained at the presidential residence, refraining from issuing public statements or meeting visitors since March 8, the day he was released from detention.The president is reportedly focusing on responding to the insurrection case against him, which is separate from the impeachment case.Meanwhile, ruling People Power Party Chairman Kweon Seong-dong said Sunday that the party will accept whatever decision the Constitutional Court makes, but the presidential office is unlikely to issue a separate message on the matter.Yoon has not yet personally said he will accept the court’s ruling.