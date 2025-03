Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has confirmed this year’s third case of African swine fever.According to the agriculture ministry’s central headquarters responding to the disease on Sunday, the latest case was confirmed at a farm with some six-thousand pigs in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, after the farm reported a spike in deaths in the herd.Authorities sent an initial response team and an epidemiological investigation team to the farm, cordoning off the property.They will also conduct an epidemiological study and emergency culling.Authorities issued a 24-hour standstill order, effective until 10 p.m. Monday for all livestock facilities and personnel in Yangju and six nearby cities and counties, to prevent the spread of the disease.