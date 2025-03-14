Realmeter: 55.5% Call for Power Shift; 40% Prefer Status Quo

A new poll suggests that more than 55 percent of the country wants a power transition with the next presidential election.
In a survey of one-thousand-510 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 55-point-five percent of the respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.
A total of 40 percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.
The gap reached 15-point-five percentage points, with the percentage of respondents supporting a power transition in the majority for three weeks outside the margin of error.
Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party was ahead of the ruling party in approval ratings with 44-point-three percent, while the ruling party posted an approval rating of 39 percent.
Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating rose three-point-three percentage points, while the ruling party’s fell three-point-seven percentage points, with the gap widening to five-point-three percentage points outside the margin of error.
The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.