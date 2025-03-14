Realmeter: 55.5% Call for Power Shift; 40% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that more than 55 percent of the country wants a power transition with the next presidential election.In a survey of one-thousand-510 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 55-point-five percent of the respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.A total of 40 percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.The gap reached 15-point-five percentage points, with the percentage of respondents supporting a power transition in the majority for three weeks outside the margin of error.Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party was ahead of the ruling party in approval ratings with 44-point-three percent, while the ruling party posted an approval rating of 39 percent.Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating rose three-point-three percentage points, while the ruling party’s fell three-point-seven percentage points, with the gap widening to five-point-three percentage points outside the margin of error.The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.