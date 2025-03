Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun is reportedly planning a trip to the United States for talks on energy cooperation.According to a government source in Seoul on Monday, Ahn and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright are arranging a visit to Washington for Ahn this week.The source said that if the two sides agree, Ahn may visit the U.S. later this week, adding that the main topics of bilateral talks will be energy issues such as the Alaska gas pipeline project and cooperation on the nuclear power plant.If the talks go ahead, Ahn reportedly plans to ask the U.S. to remove South Korea from its list of “sensitive and other designated countries.”The plans for another trip come just three weeks after Ahn’s previous visit to the U.S., when he met with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to convey Seoul’s position on the U.S. new tariffs.