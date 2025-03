Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party is seeking a parliamentary resolution calling for the United States to remove South Korea from a list of “sensitive countries.”Party spokesperson Han Min-soo told reporters on Monday that the party will make its all-out efforts to resolve the issue.The spokesperson called the matter a “diplomatic disaster” and blamed President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party for irresponsibly advocating nuclear armament.Han said key figures in the Yoon administration and the ruling party’s leadership have frequently said South Korea can arm itself with nuclear weapons within a year if it wants to.The spokesperson also attributed the U.S. decision to Yoon’s December 3 martial law decree, saying South Korea provided no advance notice or explanation to the U.S.