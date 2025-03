Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 140 people are under police investigation in connection with the January 19 incursion of the Seoul Western District Court by supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol in protest of the court’s decision to issue a pretrial detention warrant.Police announced the number on Monday and said 92 of the suspects are in custody, vowing to conduct a prompt, thorough investigation in accordance with the law.They added that controversial far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon remains under investigation over his alleged role in the court riot.They said no date has yet been set to summon Jeon for questioning.Regarding the December 3 martial incident, police said they have questioned some 110 people and referred 26 of their cases to the prosecution.