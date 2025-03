Photo : YONHAP News

Olympic badminton gold medalist An Se-young has grabbed the women’s singles title at the Badminton World Federation(BWF) All England Open, recapturing the crown after two years.An, who ranks first in the world, beat No. 2 seed Wang Zhiyi of China 2-1 in the finals in Birmingham, England, Sunday.With the latest feat, An has won four consecutive international tournaments this year, the others being the BWF Malaysia Open, the India Open and the Orléans Masters.Founded in 1899, the All England Open is considered the oldest and most prestigious badminton competition in the world.Two years ago, An won the women’s singles title at the All England Open, becoming the first South Korean player to do so in 27 years.