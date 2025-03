Photo : KBS News

The city of Seoul has announced comprehensive measures to prevent injuries from overcrowding when the verdict is announced in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case.The city said Monday that the safety measures will be in place for three days before and after the Constitutional Court issues its ruling.City buses will be temporarily rerouted to bypass key areas where large rallies are expected to take place, such as the Gwanghwamun intersection, the Sejong-daero intersection, Anguk Station, Yeoui-daero and Hannam District.The subway company will provide additional service if needed, depending on crowd size, and may close certain exits and have trains bypass certain stations.Anguk Station, located near the Constitutional Court, will be closed all day on the day the ruling is announced.