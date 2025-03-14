Pyongyang Slams G7 Declaration on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has responded to the international community’s calls to denuclearize with accusations of “political provocation” and vowed to update and strengthen its nuclear capabilities.According to the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, a spokesperson from the country’s foreign ministry expressed “serious concern” about a joint declaration from the Group of Seven(G7) foreign ministers calling for the regime’s denuclearization.The KCNA quoted the spokesperson as saying Pyongyang will never tolerate any infringement on its sovereignty.The spokesperson reportedly criticized the G7 nations for “malicious nuclear proliferation under the guise of nuclear sharing” and urged them to denuclearize first, before making any demands of Pyongyang.The statement went on to say that the North will continually update and strengthen its nuclear capabilities in response to external nuclear threats, both in quality and quantity, in accordance with its Constitution and other domestic laws.