Rival Camps Blame Each other over S. Korea Being Added to US' Sensitive Country List

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party have blamed each other following the revelation that South Korea was added to the U.S. Energy Department’s “sensitive country” list in January.The ruling camp said Monday that the Democratic Party and its chair Lee Jae-myung, who have pursued the impeachments of senior government officials and shown pro-China and anti-U.S. tendency, had triggered a crisis in diplomacy and security by taking over state affairs.As a solution to the nation being added to the “sensitive country” list, the People Power Party stressed the need for the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment.The Democratic Party, on its part, said South Korea was added to the U.S. list as a result of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration and due to growing calls within the ruling party for South Korea's own nuclear armament.The party said the country must return to being a normal country in order for it to be removed from the list, adding that to that end the Constitutional Court must decide before Tuesday on a date for issuing its ruling on Yoon’s impeachment trial.The party said it will seek to pass a resolution that calls for South Korea’s removal from the U.S. list and called for the ruling camp’s cooperation.