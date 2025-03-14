Trials to Begin Monday for Key Military and Police Officials Accused of Playing Roles in Dec. 3 Martial Law Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

Trials will begin Monday for key military and police officials who allegedly played significant roles in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law on December 3.The Seoul Central District Court is set to hold on Monday the first trial of former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun who has been indicted on charges of playing a key role in the martial law incident.Kim is accused of sending martial law troops to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from voting on a resolution demanding the president to lift the martial law order.Also on Monday, the trials of former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won and colonel Kim Yong-gun will be held. The two are suspected of discussing the martial law plans at a burger franchise in Gyeonggi Province two days before Yoon declared martial law.Noh was indicted on charges of ordering intelligence command agents to occupy the National Election Commission(NEC) on the night of December 3 to obtain electronic data, and to apprehend and detain workers there to substantiate allegations of election rigging.Kim is suspected of receiving orders from Noh on the election body and taking part in occupying the NEC and attempting to detain employees.The first trials of Cho Ji-ho, head of the Korean National Police Agency and Kim Bong-sik, former commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency are set to be held on Thursday.The two were indicted on charges of mobilizing the police force to lock down the National Assembly on December 3 and taking part in attempts to arrest main opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung and then ruling People Power Party chair Han Dong-hoon.