Seoul Seeks Answers after U.S. Places South Korea on ‘Sensitive Countries’ List

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the aftermath of the recent revelation that South Korea was added to the U.S. Energy Department’s “sensitive country” list in January, the government is working to mitigate the impact of the unexpected decision. Appearing on a KBS program, South Korea’s science minister mentioned the possibility that Washington’s confidence in Seoul may have weakened and announced plans to resolve the issue in joint efforts with the foreign and industry ministries.Yun Sohyang has the details.Report: Science minister Yoo Sang-im says the inclusion of South Korea on the U.S. Energy Department’s “sensitive countries” list will inevitably affect joint research between the two countries.[Sound bite: Science minister Yoo Sang-im (Korean-English)](Host: "So you didn't know?")"Actually, I did not."Appearing on a KBS program Sunday, the science minister said he was unaware of South Korea’s designation during previous encounters with relevant Washington officials.[Sound bite: Science minister Yoo Sang-im (Korean-English)]“While the designation does not block joint research with the United States, it creates inconveniences, such as the requirement to report 45 days in advance under the regulations.”“Isn’t it likely that a weakening of confidence caused South Korea to be considered a sensitive country?”The U.S. Department of Energy revealed on Friday that the previous Biden administration added South Korea to the Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List in early January.The move could go into effect as early as April 15, but it is still unclear why South Korea was put on the list.[Sound bite: Science minister Yoo Sang-im (Korean-English)]“As it does not align with South Korea’s interests, I believe that in addition to [the science ministry], the trade and foreign ministries should join forces and actively try to secure the country’s removal from the list.”“In particular, many global joint research projects are being conducted between South Korean research institutes and those under the U.S. Energy Department. This year alone, joint research projects worth approximately 12 billion Korean won are underway.”While presiding over a meeting with economy-related ministers on Monday, acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed his officials to ensure that the change does not affect bilateral cooperation in science, technology or energy.The acting president ordered trade, industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun to meet with the U.S. energy secretary this week to discuss the matter.Some analysts have said the U.S. decision could be the result of growing calls within South Korea to obtain nuclear arms, leading Washington to become sensitive about sharing delicate cutting-edge technologies with South Korea.Others pointed to the recent intellectual property dispute between South Korea’s state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and U.S.-based Westinghouse, as well as the political chaos in South Korea stemming from the martial law incident and subsequent presidential impeachment.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.